India's Aggressive Top-Order: A Tough Challenge for Rivals in T20 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger praises India's recent performance against New Zealand, highlighting their aggressive top-order as a formidable force in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With standout players like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, India presents a tough challenge, though Australia and South Africa remain strong competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's impressive display against New Zealand underscores why they are formidable contenders in the T20 World Cup, former Australian cricketer-turned-coach Michael Klinger noted. The defending champions boast a formidable top-order, making them the team to beat when the tournament kicks off on February 7.

Klinger, who now coaches the WPL's Gujarat Giants, highlighted Abhishek Sharma's rise as a pivotal element in India's lineup. Sharma's fearless approach, honed by opening in the IPL with Travis Head, has caught Klinger's attention. Klinger emphasized that India's depth makes team selection quite competitive.

Despite India's strong form, Klinger cautioned about challenges from Australia and South Africa. These traditional rivals, especially South Africa with its recent T20 experience, present formidable hurdles for India's title defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

