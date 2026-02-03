India's Aggressive Top-Order: A Tough Challenge for Rivals in T20 World Cup

India's impressive display against New Zealand underscores why they are formidable contenders in the T20 World Cup, former Australian cricketer-turned-coach Michael Klinger noted. The defending champions boast a formidable top-order, making them the team to beat when the tournament kicks off on February 7.

Klinger, who now coaches the WPL's Gujarat Giants, highlighted Abhishek Sharma's rise as a pivotal element in India's lineup. Sharma's fearless approach, honed by opening in the IPL with Travis Head, has caught Klinger's attention. Klinger emphasized that India's depth makes team selection quite competitive.

Despite India's strong form, Klinger cautioned about challenges from Australia and South Africa. These traditional rivals, especially South Africa with its recent T20 experience, present formidable hurdles for India's title defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)