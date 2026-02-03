Left Menu

Tiigers of Kolkata Roar into ISPL Playoffs: A Dominant Win Sets the Tone

The Tiigers of Kolkata clinched a playoff spot with a remarkable 2-wicket win over Hyderabad in the ISPL. Led by Ankit Yadav’s superb bowling and Saroj Paramanik’s power-packed chase, the Tiigers ended the league stage on a high note, setting their sights on the eliminator against Mumbai.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:03 IST
Tiigers of Kolkata players in action (Photo: ToK). Image Credit: ANI
The Tiigers of Kolkata achieved a crucial 2-wicket victory over Hyderabad in their final league fixture of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), solidifying their spot in the playoffs. Kolkata's disciplined bowlers restricted Hyderabad to a mere 76/9, which was comfortably chased down in just 9.1 overs.

Seventeen-year-old Ankit Yadav was the standout performer, claiming three wickets for 15 runs and securing the Gully to Glory Award. Supported by Shivam Kumar's economical bowling and Arish Khan's incisive spells, the team maintained pressure throughout. Saroj Paramanik's masterful 32 off 17 balls, complemented by captain Bhavesh Pawar's brisk cameo, completed the successful chase.

Ankit Yadav, a promising young talent from Banaras, reflects on his journey balancing academics and professional cricket. His consistent performances have been a cornerstone of the Tiigers' successful campaign thus far. The team now prepares for the eliminator against Mumbai, set to take place at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

