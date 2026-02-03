Left Menu

Olympic Overhaul: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the first female leader, emphasizes the need for change in the Olympic program. She urges reviewing traditional sports and events to attract younger audiences. Innovations include recently added urban sports, while maintaining dialogues for future decisions to preserve the Games’ strength.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Olympic program is set for a shake-up as IOC President Kirsty Coventry outlines plans for a comprehensive review of sports and events. Addressing delegates at the annual meeting, Coventry, the first female president in 130 years, stressed the importance of adapting to changing times.

Coventry's presidency will tackle this challenge by reassessing over 450 events across the Summer and Winter Games. The review aims to balance tradition and innovation, focusing on appealing to younger audiences by integrating urban sports and reflecting contemporary values.

As the recent success of the Paris Games becomes history, Coventry underscores the need for progress. The pending review results, part of the "Fit For The Future" agenda, will determine which events will shape the Olympic Games of tomorrow.

