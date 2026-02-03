Foldable iPhone: Apple’s Powerhouse with a Record-Breaking Battery

In an unprecedented move, Apple's anticipated foldable iPhone is set to redefine battery capacity standards within the company. Industry sources, including GSM Arena, report that the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a monumental 5,500 mAh battery, eclipsing all previous iterations by Apple's design team.

The iPhone Fold's battery could significantly outstrip the largest battery found in the eSIM-only iPhone 17 Pro Max, recorded at 10% smaller. This enhancement signifies a shift for Apple, renowned more for software optimisation rather than sheer battery size. Enhanced battery life with iOS efficiency could outshine rivals in the foldable market.

Complementing its battery prowess, the iPhone Fold is speculated to introduce innovative hardware configurations. The device could boast a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, blending tablet-like usability with smartphone portability. Additionally, its expected dual rear 48-megapixel cameras and two 18-megapixel front cameras promise to enhance its photography capability, powered by an A20 Pro chipset and 12GB RAM, making it one of Apple's most robust phones.

