Pakistan's ICC Boycott Dilemmas: Legal and Financial Ramifications Loom

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on the brink of potential legal and financial fallout after boycotting a T20 World Cup game against India. According to sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has cautioned the PCB that its decision might prompt a lawsuit from official broadcasters JioStar.

The ICC may also consider withholding Pakistan's entire annual revenue share, worth around USD 35 million, to pay JioStar. Though the PCB took legal advice before leaders briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif, they still face imminent consequences if they persist with the boycott.

Experts speculate that the current political scenario in Bangladesh could influence PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's decisions. With elections approaching on February 12, any shift in political tides might redefine PCB's position in the cricketing crisis.

