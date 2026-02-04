Left Menu

Sjoerd Marijne’s Return: Revitalizing Indian Women’s Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne returns as head coach of the Indian women's hockey team, focusing on unity, discipline, and culture to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With improved team quality, Marijne emphasizes leadership and consistent performances as the team prepares for major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:46 IST
After a four-year hiatus, Sjoerd Marijne has returned as the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team. Bringing a wealth of experience, the 51-year-old Dutchman is determined to instill unity, discipline, and a rich culture within the team. Marijne's primary focus is to build a cohesive unit that can secure a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Marijne, who previously guided the team to a fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, steps in at a crucial time as the team embarks on an intense period of international competitions. His approach is meticulous: step-by-step progression through forthcoming tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers and Nations Cup, all while keeping the squad motivated and task-driven.

Pleased with the team's current dynamics and skill level, Marijne recognizes the need for senior players to set examples for the emerging talents. As the squad trains for major events like the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifier and the Asian Games, Marijne emphasizes leadership, performance, and personal growth within the team.

