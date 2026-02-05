Left Menu

Mark McMorris: A Resilient Journey from Setbacks to the Slopes

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-time Olympic bronze medallist, won't compete in the big air event at the Milano Cortina Games due to a training accident. However, he remains hopeful for the upcoming slopestyle contest, demonstrating resilience despite past injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:25 IST
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris announced his withdrawal from the upcoming big air qualifying event at the Milano Cortina Games following a head injury sustained during training. McMorris, a veteran of three Winter Games, expressed optimism about competing in the slopestyle event in Livigno scheduled for February 16.

Speaking via a video message on Instagram, McMorris conveyed disappointment over missing the event but also shared hope for his recovery, focusing now on slopestyle. The athlete experienced a significant crash on Wednesday evening, which resulted in him being stretchered off the mountain and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

McMorris, who has earned bronze medals in slopestyle at Sochi, Pyeongchang, and Beijing, thanked the medical team and fans for their support. Known for his resilience after past injuries, he expressed readiness for the Games just a day before the accident.

