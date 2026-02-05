Left Menu

Home Ice Advantage: Italian Skating Duo's Olympic Dream

Italian Olympic champion Niccolo Macii and his skating partner Sara Conti prepare for their Olympic debut on home soil. Despite Conti's knee injury, the duo is focusing on their performances, drawing strength from familiar surroundings and connections. They have previously clinched multiple international medals and titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:12 IST
Italian Olympic figure skater Niccolo Macii, alongside his partner Sara Conti, navigates the challenges of competing at their home Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. While familiar with the locale, Macii humorously restrains from giving driving directions to their bus driver.

Marking Italy's third such event, Macii and Conti famously clinched the nation's first European title in Finland in 2023, before scooping silver in Estonia. Known faces among the event volunteers, the duo is wary of overstretching social ties, focusing instead on their Olympic routines.

Despite a knee injury setback, Conti and Macii remain committed to excellence. They've achieved significant accolades, including Italy's first world championship podium in pairs, and now eye their Olympic debut, where Conti takes precautions, donning a custom-decorated knee brace.

