Trump's Strategic Moves: Strait of Hormuz Traffic and Ceasefire Unfold

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States would assist in alleviating traffic congestion in the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade route.

President Trump remarked on the substantial economic opportunities involved, hinting at significant actions to ensure smooth operations and potential profits, while also encouraging Iran to commence rebuilding efforts.

This development came just a day after Trump negotiated a two-week ceasefire with Iran, averting potential conflict with threats to strike Tehran's civilian infrastructure looming unless the strait was reopened.

(With inputs from agencies.)