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Political Uproar Over Assam CM's Remarks

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, calling them shameful and urging PM Modi to clarify his stance. The remarks have sparked accusations from Congress leaders about the BJP's alleged anti-Dalit mindset, demanding an apology from Sarma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:53 IST
Political Uproar Over Assam CM's Remarks
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  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader in the Congress party, has condemned the language used by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, describing it as 'utterly shameful'.

She called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify if he supports such 'insulting' language, which she claims discredits the dignity of many Indians.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have cast Sarma's comments as an attack on the SC/ST community, describing it as reflective of an anti-Dalit stance within the BJP.

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