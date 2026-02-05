Left Menu

Sri Lanka Appeals to Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Boycott

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) urges Pakistan Cricket Board to revise its decision to boycott the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, highlighting potential financial and tourism-related losses. The SLC references past support and emphasizes security measures in place, while India and Pakistan teams maintain differing stances.

Updated: 05-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:21 IST
Sri Lanka Appeals to Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its decision to boycott the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for February 15. The SLC highlights the significant financial and tourism losses anticipated if the high-stakes contest does not proceed as planned.

The controversy arose after Pakistan chose to support Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament due to security concerns, despite low threat levels according to the International Cricket Council. In response, SLC assured the PCB of comprehensive security measures and recalled their past support during challenging times for Pakistan cricket.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed their participation in the upcoming match in Colombo. Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha stated his team would follow government directives, creating uncertainty over the iconic fixture, which could potentially lead to losses of up to USD 250 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

