Bumrah Faces Possible Rest Ahead of T20 World Cup Opener

India's cricket squad has been struck with a potential setback as its ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, may be sidelined for the opener against the USA in the T20 World Cup. His absence is attributed to feeling unwell, evidenced by missing practice on the eve of the match.

The Indian camp, prioritizing Bumrah's vital role in the upcoming fixtures, considers resting him as a strategic decision, especially against the USA, an opponent perceived as less challenging. This comes at a crucial juncture, marking the beginning of a demanding tournament schedule.

Management's aim is to ensure Bumrah is fit for tougher battles, with Mohammed Siraj poised to fill the void if Bumrah is unable to play. The team faces intense matches, including clashes against Namibia, Pakistan, and Holland, stressing the importance of cautious player management.

