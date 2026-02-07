Left Menu

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Kicks Off with Excitement and Anticipation

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, commences today. ICC Chairman Jay Shah wished all teams well as they vie for victory in the 55-match event. The tournament starts with Pakistan facing the Netherlands; India's campaign begins against the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:33 IST
T20 WC trophy (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement and anticipation marked the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended his best wishes to all the participating teams. Highlighting the competitiveness of the tournament, Shah noted that six different teams have clinched the title in its nine editions.

The month-long tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, kicks off with an opening match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will launch their campaign against the United States at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today.

Amid the thrilling lineup of matches, a shadow looms over the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter. Scheduled for February 15 at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium, it is threatened by Pakistan's announcement of a boycott. With each team gearing up for fierce competition, fans around the world are set for exhilarating cricket action.

