Sri Lanka Announces Replacement for Injured Eshan Malinga in T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka's cricket squad for the T20 World Cup sees the inclusion of Pramod Madushan as a replacement for injured pacer Eshan Malinga. Malinga, 25, dislocated his shoulder, forcing his exit from the tournament. Madushan makes a return to the format after last playing in 2023.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that pacer Pramod Madushan will replace Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Malinga, who sustained a shoulder injury during a match against England, will miss the tournament, leading to this change in Sri Lanka's squad.
Madushan, who last played T20s in 2023, is expected to bolster the team as they face Ireland in their opening game.
