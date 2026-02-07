Pakistan's Battling Innings Against the Netherlands

In a cricket encounter against the Netherlands, the Pakistan team managed to score 148 runs with the loss of seven wickets over 19.3 overs. The innings featured notable performances from players like Sahibzada Farhan, who contributed 47 runs, and Faheem Ashraf, who remained unbeaten with 29 runs.

The team faced challenges as wickets fell at regular intervals, starting with the first wicket at a score of 27. Despite the fluctuating fortunes, the Pakistani batsmen strove to stabilize their innings against a formidable Dutch bowling attack.

The Netherlands' bowlers, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren, were instrumental in restricting Pakistan. Dutt picked up vital wickets with figures of 4-0-33-2, while Meekeren claimed two wickets for 20 runs in his four overs. The fall of wickets posed hurdles for Pakistan, but crucial performances enabled them to reach a decent total.

(With inputs from agencies.)