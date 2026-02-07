Left Menu

Pakistan's Battling Innings Against the Netherlands

The Pakistan cricket team scored a total of 148 runs for seven wickets in their match against the Netherlands. Key contributors included Sahibzada Farhan with 47 runs and Faheem Ashraf remaining not out at 29 runs. The match saw various bowlers like Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren making notable impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:02 IST
Pakistan's Battling Innings Against the Netherlands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a cricket encounter against the Netherlands, the Pakistan team managed to score 148 runs with the loss of seven wickets over 19.3 overs. The innings featured notable performances from players like Sahibzada Farhan, who contributed 47 runs, and Faheem Ashraf, who remained unbeaten with 29 runs.

The team faced challenges as wickets fell at regular intervals, starting with the first wicket at a score of 27. Despite the fluctuating fortunes, the Pakistani batsmen strove to stabilize their innings against a formidable Dutch bowling attack.

The Netherlands' bowlers, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren, were instrumental in restricting Pakistan. Dutt picked up vital wickets with figures of 4-0-33-2, while Meekeren claimed two wickets for 20 runs in his four overs. The fall of wickets posed hurdles for Pakistan, but crucial performances enabled them to reach a decent total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

 India
2
Haiti's Political Crossroads: Security, Governance, and Uncertainty

Haiti's Political Crossroads: Security, Governance, and Uncertainty

 Global
3
Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Egypt
4
BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026