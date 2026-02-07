Karandeep Kochhar Sets Course Record at Philippine Golf Championship

In a stunning comeback, India's Karandeep Kochhar seized the third-round lead at the Philippine Golf Championship by setting a course record on Saturday. A bogey-free round saw Kochhar achieve an impressive 65, including seven birdies, propelling him to 8-under and two strokes ahead of the competition.

Having recently celebrated victories in Egypt and India at the IGPL Tour, Kochhar's strong performance marks a triumphant return to the Asian Tour. Breaking par on the challenging East Course, known for its tricky greens and tight fairways, Kochhar described this feat as one of his finest achievements, highlighting his strategic approach of maintaining greens in regulation.

Trailing Kochhar are four competitors tied at two strokes behind, including South African Ian Snyman, Australia's Travis Smyth, Thailand's Sarut Vongchaisit, and Korea's Wooyoung Cho. Fellow Indian golfer Shubham Jaglan sits tied at 17th. Kochhar's strategic choice of club and faith in his iron play were pivotal factors in his record-setting round.

(With inputs from agencies.)