USA Opts to Bowl First in T20 Clash Against India

In the T20 World Cup opener at Wankhede Stadium, USA captain Monank Patel decided to bowl after winning the toss against India. Key Indian players Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Sanju Samson were absent from the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj replaces Bumrah due to the latter's unavailability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:57 IST
At Wankhede Stadium, the United States won the toss against India in their T20 World Cup opening match, opting to bowl on Saturday.

India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced that Jasprit Bumrah would miss the game due to illness, with Mohammed Siraj stepping in to replace him in the team lineup.

Additionally, India decided to exclude all-rounder Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from the playing XI. The Indian team looked to capitalize on a favorable pitch despite unexpected player absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

