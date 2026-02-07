Left Menu

Shepherd's Hat-Trick and Hetmyer's Heroics Propel West Indies to Victory

West Indies initiated their T20 World Cup campaign with a decisive victory over Scotland, winning by 35 runs. Captain Shai Hope emphasized the critical nature of a strong start in tournaments, lauding Romario Shepherd's hat-trick and Shimron Hetmyer's batting excellence that sealed the match.

Shepherd's Hat-Trick and Hetmyer's Heroics Propel West Indies to Victory
West Indies players celebrating. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies captain Shai Hope emphasized the vital importance of launching major tournaments with a strong performance, especially in high-stakes competitions like the T20 World Cup, where errors can be quite costly. The team delivered a compelling 35-run victory against Scotland at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Hope highlighted the unforgiving nature of multi-nation tournaments, contrasting them with bilateral series, where teams typically have a chance to recover from a loss. 'There's no margin for error in these competitions. Unlike bilateral series, where you have another match to bounce back, a strong start is crucial,' Hope remarked during the post-match presentation, as covered by Cricbuzz.

Hope further noted Scotland's threatening momentum during the middle overs until Romario Shepherd's hat-trick turned the tide. 'Scotland had a promising start and reinforced their momentum in the middle overs, going quite strong. Shepherd's crucial wickets significantly pressured their batting lineup,' he elaborated. Hope praised Shepherd's rising prominence in the T20 format, mentioning, 'It's his second hat-trick in T20s. It's great to see him performing exceptionally with the ball.'

Scotland captain Richie Berrington expressed a belief in his team's ability to set or chase scores, acknowledging a solid start was key. 'We've gained the conviction to perform under world stage pressures, whether setting or chasing targets,' Berrington said. On Shimron Hetmyer's batting, he commended the initial 10 overs. Hetmyer, awarded Player of the Match, applauded Shepherd's outstanding bowling. 'Shepherd's performance was phenomenal. His five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, was remarkable,' Hetmyer noted, expressing pride in his teammate's hard work.

