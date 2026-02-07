Left Menu

Italy Triumphs in Rain-Drenched Victory Over Scotland in Six Nations Opener

Italy secured a narrow 18-15 win over Scotland in the Six Nations opener, aided by Louis Lynagh's decisive plays. Despite the rain-soaked conditions hindering attacking flair, Italy remained resolute, dominating the scrum and exploiting Scottish weaknesses. Scotland struggled defensively and faced disciplinary setbacks, sealing Italy's rare victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy emerged victorious with an 18-15 triumph over Scotland in the opening match of the Six Nations Championship held amidst torrential rain at Rome's Olympic Stadium. Winger Louis Lynagh was instrumental in Italy's success, scoring a try and creating another.

Tommaso Menoncello also contributed to Italy's scoreboard, crossing over and demonstrating the team's dominance in the scrum. They capitalized on Scotland's faltering lineouts, achieving only their second win against the Scots in sixteen matches. Despite Scotland's efforts, including tries from Jack Dempsey and George Horne, they were thwarted by slippery conditions and a faltering set-piece.

The match was marked by a yellow card issued to Scotland's replacement hooker George Turner, which further hampered their performance. Italy maintained their lead until the final whistle, overcoming Scotland's last-minute efforts in a dramatic finish to secure the hard-fought win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

