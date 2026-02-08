Mohammed Siraj's Unexpected T20 World Cup Journey

In an unexpected turn of events, cricketer Mohammed Siraj found himself trading a trip to watch Real Madrid's football match for a spot in India's T20 World Cup team. Initially set to enjoy a break, Siraj was urgently called upon by skipper Suryakumar Yadav following the withdrawal of injured Harshit Rana.

Despite not being in the initial plans for the tournament, Siraj seized the opportunity, delivering a match-changing performance with a three-wicket haul that helped India secure a victory against a determined USA side. His effort highlighted his adaptability and dedication to the game, proving crucial in the team's success.

The call came as a surprise to Siraj, who was mentally preparing for rest and leisure. However, divine intervention, as he suggested, led him to leave his plans behind and join the playing eleven, making a remarkable impact in India's 29-run win in their T20 World Cup opener.