Historic Debut: Italy Battles Scotland in T20 World Cup
Italy will debut in the ICC T20 World Cup against Scotland. With a cricket history dating back to 1793, Italy qualified through European qualifiers. Despite limited awareness at home, the team, led by Captain Wayne Madsen, aims to emulate football glory on the cricket field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Historic moment awaits as Italy makes its debut in cricket's biggest stage, the ICC T20 World Cup, facing Scotland. Known for football successes, the Azzurri now script a cricket chapter.
Qualification came through European regional victories, with Italy edging Jersey and finishing behind the Netherlands on net run rate.
Despite limited national awareness, Captain Wayne Madsen predicts growing momentum for Italy, a team built on Italian heritage and immigrants, marking a curious return to a long-forgotten legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)