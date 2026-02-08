Historic Debut: Italy Battles Scotland in T20 World Cup

Historic moment awaits as Italy makes its debut in cricket's biggest stage, the ICC T20 World Cup, facing Scotland. Known for football successes, the Azzurri now script a cricket chapter.

Qualification came through European regional victories, with Italy edging Jersey and finishing behind the Netherlands on net run rate.

Despite limited national awareness, Captain Wayne Madsen predicts growing momentum for Italy, a team built on Italian heritage and immigrants, marking a curious return to a long-forgotten legacy.

