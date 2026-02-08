A Skater's Journey from War-Torn Ukraine to Olympic Glory

Vadym Kolesnik, an American figure skater, finally reunited with family from Ukraine after four tumultuous years. The ongoing conflict had demolished their livelihoods and forced his brother into the army. The reunion in Milan for the Winter Games was made possible by a GoFundMe campaign that surpassed its goal.

Kolesnik's journey to the U.S. was fraught with obstacles, including visa issues. Despite these challenges, he pursued his dream with his ice dance partner, Emilea Zingas. His family remained resilient amidst the war, with his father supporting his Olympic aspirations.

As a participant in the games, Kolesnik voiced his stance against Russian athletes. While training in the U.S., he learned to separate athletic ambitions from the grim realities back home. His story is one of determination, familial support, and a refusal to let geopolitical strife compromise his Olympic dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)