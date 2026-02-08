Left Menu

A Skater's Journey from War-Torn Ukraine to Olympic Glory

American figure skater Vadym Kolesnik reunites with family from war-torn Ukraine at the Milan Cortina Games, overcoming personal and geopolitical challenges. The Kolesnik family endures the devastation of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, while Vadym channels his emotions into his Olympic pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:06 IST
A Skater's Journey from War-Torn Ukraine to Olympic Glory
  • Country:
  • Italy

Vadym Kolesnik, an American figure skater, finally reunited with family from Ukraine after four tumultuous years. The ongoing conflict had demolished their livelihoods and forced his brother into the army. The reunion in Milan for the Winter Games was made possible by a GoFundMe campaign that surpassed its goal.

Kolesnik's journey to the U.S. was fraught with obstacles, including visa issues. Despite these challenges, he pursued his dream with his ice dance partner, Emilea Zingas. His family remained resilient amidst the war, with his father supporting his Olympic aspirations.

As a participant in the games, Kolesnik voiced his stance against Russian athletes. While training in the U.S., he learned to separate athletic ambitions from the grim realities back home. His story is one of determination, familial support, and a refusal to let geopolitical strife compromise his Olympic dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

 Global
2
Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to 3-2 win over higher-ranked Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to ...

 Global
3
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

 India
4
Iran's Tightening Grip: The Narges Mohammadi Verdict and Its Political Ripples

Iran's Tightening Grip: The Narges Mohammadi Verdict and Its Political Rippl...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026