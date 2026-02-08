Nirupama Devi and Bidusmita Bhoi Shine at National Weightlifting Championships
Nirupama Devi set two new national records to win gold in the senior women's 63kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships. Meanwhile, Bidusmita Bhoi excelled in the junior section with three records. The event showcased remarkable performances from athletes across various categories, highlighting their strength and determination.
Nirupama Devi of Railways demonstrated extraordinary strength and skill by breaking two national records to clinch the gold medal in the senior women's 63kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.
Odisha's Bidusmita Bhoi made a significant impact in the junior section by setting three new records while winning gold. Her performance added to a series of impressive showings by young athletes in the competition.
Across different categories, the championship highlighted outstanding performances, with athletes from Assam, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh also achieving notable results, demonstrating the growing talent in Indian weightlifting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
