Triumphant Return: Mananchaya Claims Mumbai Open Glory

Thailand's rising tennis sensation, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, achieved redemption at the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series by securing the singles title. She overcame last year's disappointment by defeating Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger with a powerful 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Sawangkaew, aged 23, gained 125 ranking points and took home a prize of USD 15,500, affirming her prowess on the court. In the doubles category, Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko emerged victorious, narrowly defeating Sawangkaew and her partner Nicole Fossa Huergo in a dramatic tie-breaker.

The thrilling doubles final added excitement to the event, with the champions earning 125 points and USD 6,000 in prize money. Sawangkaew's singles win, completed in 1 hour and 25 minutes, marked a significant achievement in her burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)