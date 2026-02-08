Left Menu

Dhakshineswar Suresh: India's New Tennis Hero Shines in Davis Cup Thriller

Dhakshineswar Suresh led India to a triumphant 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup, becoming a national hero. His exceptional performance, featuring three wins, mirrors famous Indian triumphs of the past. With this victory, India advances to the Qualifiers Round 2, targeting the elite Finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:15 IST
Dhakshineswar Suresh: India's New Tennis Hero Shines in Davis Cup Thriller
Dhakshineswar Suresh

Dhakshineswar Suresh emerged as India's new tennis hero with a breakthrough performance in the Davis Cup, leading India to a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands. His three-match effort, including two singles and a doubles win with Yuki Bhambri, secured India's place in the Qualifiers Round 2.

Playing only his second Davis Cup tie, Dhakshineswar's decisive rubber win over Guy de Ouden was reminiscent of Leander Paes' 2004 effort against Japan. Ranked 465 globally, Dhakshineswar's success comes despite the absence of the Netherlands' top-ranked players, giving India a crucial edge.

The victory marks India's first advance to the second round under the new Davis Cup format, hinting at a promising showdown with Korea. Captain Rohit Rajpal's strategic moves paid off, with Dhakshineswar delivering crucial wins alongside Bhambri amid some intense matches featuring Sumit Nagal.

