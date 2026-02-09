Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is projected to secure approximately 192 out of 500 parliamentary seats in the recent election. With most of the votes counted, Bhumjaithai leads against the People's Party and Pheu Thai party in the preliminary results.

Bangkok | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In the latest electoral developments, Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, appears to have seized around 192 of the 500 available parliamentary seats. This comes after nearly 95% of polling stations have reported their results, according to preliminary figures from the election commission.

The Bhumjaithai Party's projected seat count places it in a commanding position ahead of other key political groups. The People's Party trails with 117 seats while the Pheu Thai party holds 74, showcasing a significant lead for Bhumjaithai as the votes have been largely counted.

The elections underscore the shifting political landscape in Thailand, with the Bhumjaithai Party poised to play a crucial role in shaping the country's legislative future following this apparent victory.

