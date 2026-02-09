Delhi High Court Deliberates Basketball Federation's Clash with CCI

The Delhi High Court has taken up a significant petition filed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) against an order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The order in question demands an investigation into allegations against the BFI for potentially abusing its dominant position in the basketball sector.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a notice concerning the Federation's request for a stay on the order, scheduling the matter for a hearing on March 10. The BFI, represented by senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, contends that the CCI acted outside its jurisdiction in calling for an inquiry.

The CCI's decision was based on complaints from Elite Pro Basketball Private Limited, asserting that the Federation's actions hindered market access and restrained players competitively. However, the BFI argues that its measures were regulatory in nature, aiming to uphold fair practices in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)