India Gears Up for 'Knockout Nights': A New Dawn for Professional Boxing

Renowned Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat partners with Inspire Institute of Sport to launch India Knockout Nights, a multi-city professional boxing league starting February 25. Supported by Nishant Dev, this initiative aims to provide Indian boxers with a platform, visibility, and a path towards professionalism.

Updated: 09-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian professional boxing is set to receive a significant boost as Neeraj Goyat teams up with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to unveil 'India Knockout Nights.' Commencing on February 25, this innovative multi-city boxing league promises to showcase Indian talent nationwide.

Neeraj Goyat, a three-time WBC Asian titleholder, emphasizes the importance of this platform for aspiring boxers. The initiative has received backing from Nishant Dev, a former world championship bronze-medalist who now competes professionally.

'India Knockout Nights' will feature regular fight nights, showcasing a variety of weight categories. The matches will be available on YouTube via Goyat's official channel. The initiative aligns with IIS's commitment to providing world-class support for Indian athletes, fostering talent for future champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

