India Gears Up for 'Knockout Nights': A New Dawn for Professional Boxing

Indian professional boxing is set to receive a significant boost as Neeraj Goyat teams up with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to unveil 'India Knockout Nights.' Commencing on February 25, this innovative multi-city boxing league promises to showcase Indian talent nationwide.

Neeraj Goyat, a three-time WBC Asian titleholder, emphasizes the importance of this platform for aspiring boxers. The initiative has received backing from Nishant Dev, a former world championship bronze-medalist who now competes professionally.

'India Knockout Nights' will feature regular fight nights, showcasing a variety of weight categories. The matches will be available on YouTube via Goyat's official channel. The initiative aligns with IIS's commitment to providing world-class support for Indian athletes, fostering talent for future champions.

