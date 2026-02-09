Badminton's Global Evolution: BWF Revamps World Tour

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced a revamped schedule for its World Tour, decreasing India's hosting rights from four to just two events. The India Open will retain its Super 750 status despite previous organizational issues, while the Syed Modi International has been downgraded from Super 300 to Super 100.

BWF's changes include an expansion of the prestigious Super 1000 tournaments starting from the 2027-2030 cycle, aimed at increasing the sport's global accessibility. These high-profile events will span Asia and Europe, featuring an intense 11-day competition with increased prize pools and extensive broadcast coverage.

Moreover, the World Championships from 2027 will adopt a group-stage format, ensuring a minimum of two matches per player. The BWF's long-term partnership with Infront is set to double TV-produced matches, enhancing badminton's appeal to a broader global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)