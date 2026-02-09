Left Menu

Badminton's Global Evolution: BWF Revamps World Tour

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced changes to its World Tour schedule, reducing India's events from four to two. These adjustments aim to expand the sport's global reach by integrating Super 100 events into the main tour and offering increased prize money. This new structure will commence in the 2027-2030 cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced a revamped schedule for its World Tour, decreasing India's hosting rights from four to just two events. The India Open will retain its Super 750 status despite previous organizational issues, while the Syed Modi International has been downgraded from Super 300 to Super 100.

BWF's changes include an expansion of the prestigious Super 1000 tournaments starting from the 2027-2030 cycle, aimed at increasing the sport's global accessibility. These high-profile events will span Asia and Europe, featuring an intense 11-day competition with increased prize pools and extensive broadcast coverage.

Moreover, the World Championships from 2027 will adopt a group-stage format, ensuring a minimum of two matches per player. The BWF's long-term partnership with Infront is set to double TV-produced matches, enhancing badminton's appeal to a broader global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

