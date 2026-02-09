Sudip Kumar Gharami: A Marathon Masterclass in Cricket History

Sudip Kumar Gharami delivered an extraordinary innings, narrowly missing a triple century as Bengal asserted dominance in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Andhra. Gharami's monumental 299-run effort came from 596 balls over an epic 15 and a half-hour stint, demonstrating exceptional concentration and resilience at the Bengal Cricket Academy.

The opener's steady hand pulled Bengal from early adversity, guiding them to a commanding first-innings total. His knock was only the third recorded at the 299-mark in first-class cricket history, joining Martin Crowe and Mike Powell. Despite his dismissal, Gharami's performance solidified his place in cricket annals, breaking multiple records.

Bengal concluded their innings at 629 runs, thanks to contributions from Habib Gandhi and later fireworks from Mohammed Shami. Andhra faces a challenging uphill battle, trailing by 334 runs as they entered the second innings under pressure from Bengal's disciplined bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)