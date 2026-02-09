Left Menu

Traffic Advisory for Cricket World Cup Events in Delhi

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for areas around Arun Jaitley Stadium due to ICC T20 Cricket World Cup matches. Restrictions and diversions will be enforced on specific days and times. Spectators are urged to use public transport, with parking limited to vehicles with valid labels.

Traffic Advisory for Cricket World Cup Events in Delhi
In light of the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup matches, Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions around the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Implementing these measures aims to smoothly manage the influx of cricket fans on match days, with specific arrangements active from 9 am to 11:30 pm.

Motorists are urged to avoid key roads such as Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Asaf Ali Road during designated hours on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18, and March 1. With traffic congestion anticipated, spectators are advised to utilize public transport options, notably Delhi Metro, for seamless access to the stadium.

Parking facilities near the venue will be restricted to vehicles with authorized labels, and violators will face towing and fines. Additionally, spectators are cautioned against bringing specific prohibited items into the stadium for security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

