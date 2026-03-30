Rush Hour Chaos: Man Falls onto Delhi Metro Tracks

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced significant disruptions Monday morning when a man fell onto the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station. The incident, occurring during peak commuting hours, led to large crowds and delayed train services, exacerbating the morning rush.

Amit, a commuter affected by the delays, expressed his frustration, noting the inconvenience caused during office hours. ''Even when trains arrive, they are overcrowded, making boarding a challenge,'' he said. Another commuter highlighted the uncertainty about the duration of the delay, fearing lateness to work.

The injured man, identified as Anil Kumar, was transferred to Hindu Rao Hospital with a head injury but his condition is stable. Authorities have confirmed that no foul play is suspected in the incident. Train services resumed after an hour and a half of disruption, normalizing the Yellow Line schedule.