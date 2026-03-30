Left Menu

Rush Hour Chaos: Man Falls onto Delhi Metro Tracks

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services were disrupted for 1.5 hours when a man fell onto the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station. This led to overcrowding and delays during the morning rush hour. The injured man, Anil Kumar, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. Services were later restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:58 IST
Rush Hour Chaos: Man Falls onto Delhi Metro Tracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced significant disruptions Monday morning when a man fell onto the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station. The incident, occurring during peak commuting hours, led to large crowds and delayed train services, exacerbating the morning rush.

Amit, a commuter affected by the delays, expressed his frustration, noting the inconvenience caused during office hours. ''Even when trains arrive, they are overcrowded, making boarding a challenge,'' he said. Another commuter highlighted the uncertainty about the duration of the delay, fearing lateness to work.

The injured man, identified as Anil Kumar, was transferred to Hindu Rao Hospital with a head injury but his condition is stable. Authorities have confirmed that no foul play is suspected in the incident. Train services resumed after an hour and a half of disruption, normalizing the Yellow Line schedule.

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

 India
2
Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row,...

 Global
4
Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026