Rush Hour Chaos: Man Falls onto Delhi Metro Tracks
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services were disrupted for 1.5 hours when a man fell onto the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station. This led to overcrowding and delays during the morning rush hour. The injured man, Anil Kumar, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. Services were later restored.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced significant disruptions Monday morning when a man fell onto the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station. The incident, occurring during peak commuting hours, led to large crowds and delayed train services, exacerbating the morning rush.
Amit, a commuter affected by the delays, expressed his frustration, noting the inconvenience caused during office hours. ''Even when trains arrive, they are overcrowded, making boarding a challenge,'' he said. Another commuter highlighted the uncertainty about the duration of the delay, fearing lateness to work.
The injured man, identified as Anil Kumar, was transferred to Hindu Rao Hospital with a head injury but his condition is stable. Authorities have confirmed that no foul play is suspected in the incident. Train services resumed after an hour and a half of disruption, normalizing the Yellow Line schedule.