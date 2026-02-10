India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Cricket Wins Over Politics

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup is set to proceed on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. This development follows Pakistan's decision to retract its earlier boycott.

Initially, an impasse arose when Pakistan called for a boycott of the match. However, intervention by cricket boards from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played a crucial role in dissolving tensions. Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam emphasized the significance of global sports continuity, persuading Pakistan to participate.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a direct appeal from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In light of these diplomatic efforts, Pakistan confirmed its team's participation, prioritizing cricket's spirit and global community.