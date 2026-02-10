India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Cricket Wins Over Politics
The India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will proceed as scheduled after Pakistan withdrew its boycott. Persuasion by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka led to this reversal, emphasizing the importance of cricket's spirit and global continuity. The match will be held in Colombo on February 15, 2026.
The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup is set to proceed on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. This development follows Pakistan's decision to retract its earlier boycott.
Initially, an impasse arose when Pakistan called for a boycott of the match. However, intervention by cricket boards from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played a crucial role in dissolving tensions. Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam emphasized the significance of global sports continuity, persuading Pakistan to participate.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a direct appeal from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In light of these diplomatic efforts, Pakistan confirmed its team's participation, prioritizing cricket's spirit and global community.
Government of Pakistan directs Pakistan cricket team to take field against India on February 15 for its T20 World Cup fixture.
