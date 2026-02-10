Maro Itoje Leads England in Key Six Nations Clash Against Scotland

Maro Itoje returns as captain for England's Six Nations encounter with Scotland, marking the only significant lineup change apart from Luke Cowan-Dickie's inclusion. Itoje, who was previously benched for personal reasons, looks to lead the team to victory on Saturday.

Jamie George, who captained England in their opener against Wales, moves to the bench in a surprise shift, as England rely on a 6-2 split. Despite previous losses at Murrayfield, the visiting side remains confident of extending their impressive 12-win streak.

Set to face their oldest rivals, England fields a robust team against Scotland, who are eager for redemption after losing to Italy earlier. Key players including Freddie Steward and George Ford will be critical to maintaining England's dominant form.

(With inputs from agencies.)