Maro Itoje Leads England in Key Six Nations Clash Against Scotland

Maro Itoje returns to captain England in their Six Nations match against Scotland, while Luke Cowan-Dickie joins as the only other change. England aim to continue their 12-game winning streak despite past struggles in Scotland. Jamie George moves to the bench, joined by Fin Smith over Marcus Smith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Maro Itoje returns as captain for England's Six Nations encounter with Scotland, marking the only significant lineup change apart from Luke Cowan-Dickie's inclusion. Itoje, who was previously benched for personal reasons, looks to lead the team to victory on Saturday.

Jamie George, who captained England in their opener against Wales, moves to the bench in a surprise shift, as England rely on a 6-2 split. Despite previous losses at Murrayfield, the visiting side remains confident of extending their impressive 12-win streak.

Set to face their oldest rivals, England fields a robust team against Scotland, who are eager for redemption after losing to Italy earlier. Key players including Freddie Steward and George Ford will be critical to maintaining England's dominant form.

