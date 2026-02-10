Nepal's Cricketing Rise: A Call for Global Exposure

Nepal cricket captain Rohit Paudel has called for increased international opportunities following his team's commendable performance against England in the T20 World Cup opener.

Paudel highlighted that Nepal had previously come close to defeating South Africa in the last T20 World Cup and noted the potential growth in Nepali cricket if they faced more top-tier teams.

The captain urged for bilateral series with cricketing giants like Australia and England to boost global recognition and expressed hopes for a shift in opportunities following their World Cup performance.

