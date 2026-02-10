Countdown to AFC U17 Asian Cups: Final Draw Unveiled

In a much-anticipated ceremony, the final draws for the AFC U17 Asian Cup and the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup are set to occur at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Saudi Arabia will host the men's tournament while China will host the women's tournament in May 2026, bringing together talented young athletes from across Asia.

After securing their spot through a challenging qualifier round, India enters the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time. The men's teams will be split into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to quarter-finals and earning qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup sees India, for the first time in 21 years, amongst twelve competing nations due to a triumphant qualifier campaign. Teams will be drawn into groups, vying for spots in Morocco's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2026. Pot allocations are decided based on previous performances weighted across the last three editions, promising a thrilling competition ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)