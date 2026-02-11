Nepal's Quest for T20 Glory: Battling Newcomers Italy

Nepal is determined to end their T20 World Cup winless streak as they face Italy, newcomers to the tournament, in a crucial Group C match this Thursday. Despite playing the World Cup debut 12 years ago and two wins in 2014, Nepal has struggled to secure wins recently.

However, their recent near victory against England at the Wankhede Stadium has revitalized interest in Nepalese cricket. The team exhibits perseverance and skill, honed with limited international exposure, as they stood toe-to-toe with a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, Italy aims to improve after a significant defeat by Scotland, hoping for better synergy under likely new leadership by Harry Manenti. Both teams seek a vital victory to bolster their World Cup campaigns.

