LIV Golf Rankings Surge, Controversy at Olympics, and Key Sports Retirements

The latest in sports news showcases a spike in LIV Golf rankings, political tensions accentuated at the Winter Olympics, and career highlights as Rams' Rob Havenstein retires. Key figures such as LeBron James and Rory McIlroy are highlighted amid ongoing athletic events and developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:33 IST
The recent surge in LIV Golf rankings has sparked debates in the golfing community. Notably, Australian golfer Elvis Smylie rose significantly in the rankings, achieving 77th position following his win in Riyadh.

In Olympic news, U.S. skier Hunter Hess's comments prompted a cultural clash after Donald Trump's critique, spotlighting freedom of speech issues within the American Olympic team.

Meanwhile, Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein retired after 11 seasons, marking an end to his impactful career that included a Super Bowl win. LeBron James is sidelined due to foot arthritis, missing a key game, which influenced his All-NBA eligibility.

