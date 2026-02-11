Tilak Varma Returns: A Steady Anchor Ahead of India’s World Cup Clash

In a strategic move for the T20 World Cup, Tilak Varma emphasizes flexibility, ready to pivot from his signature attacking style to a more cautious approach when needed. Partnering with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Varma is prepared to anchor the batting lineup as India navigates the tournament.

Recently back from injury, Varma bolstered his readiness with standout performances in warm-up matches. His return is timely, aiming to contribute significantly to India's title hopes. "Happy that I am back in the World Cup side. The only aim is to help the team win the cup," Varma stated confidently.

Varma also provided updates on the team's preparations, including the availability of key pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming match against Namibia. As India looks forward to a crucial encounter against Pakistan in Colombo, Varma conveyed the team's focused approach, tackling each game individually.

