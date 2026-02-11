Left Menu

Tilak Varma Returns: A Steady Anchor Ahead of India’s World Cup Clash

Tilak Varma, known for his aggressive batting, is ready to play a stabilizing role for India in the T20 World Cup. After recovering from injury, he emphasizes caution when needed, alongside Suryakumar Yadav. India prepares for key matches against Namibia and rivals Pakistan, with Jasprit Bumrah fit to play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:16 IST
Tilak Varma Returns: A Steady Anchor Ahead of India’s World Cup Clash
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move for the T20 World Cup, Tilak Varma emphasizes flexibility, ready to pivot from his signature attacking style to a more cautious approach when needed. Partnering with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Varma is prepared to anchor the batting lineup as India navigates the tournament.

Recently back from injury, Varma bolstered his readiness with standout performances in warm-up matches. His return is timely, aiming to contribute significantly to India's title hopes. "Happy that I am back in the World Cup side. The only aim is to help the team win the cup," Varma stated confidently.

Varma also provided updates on the team's preparations, including the availability of key pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming match against Namibia. As India looks forward to a crucial encounter against Pakistan in Colombo, Varma conveyed the team's focused approach, tackling each game individually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

 India
2
Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

 India
3
Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across India

Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across...

 India
4
Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026