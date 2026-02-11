Left Menu

Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell has approved extended training and international exposure for athletes like Neeraj Chopra, taekwondo and karate participants, and squash's Anahat Singh. Support for international competitions and training programs aims to bolster India's presence in events like the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:11 IST
Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has given a significant boost to athletes by extending training and international exposure opportunities. During its 168th meeting, the MOC approved support for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to continue his training in South Africa until April.

In preparation for the Asian Games, the MOC also sanctioned financial assistance for squash player Anahat Singh and para-athletes like Varun Bhati and Sandeep Chaudhary. Combat sports received considerable attention, with the approval of taekwondo and karate athletes for various international competitions and training programs.

Bhuvneshwari Jadhav, a bronze medalist in Karate, will participate in several international tournaments in Europe and Asia. These moves aim to provide Indian athletes the edge needed in their respective disciplines, enhancing their competitive readiness for upcoming major events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stamp Scam Bust: Police Uncover Inter-State Forgery Network

Stamp Scam Bust: Police Uncover Inter-State Forgery Network

 India
2
Ensuring Accuracy: The Digitization of Jammu and Kashmir's Land Records

Ensuring Accuracy: The Digitization of Jammu and Kashmir's Land Records

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran and Security Concerns

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Iran and Security ...

 Global
4
Vidyanjali Scheme Faces Setback in West Bengal

Vidyanjali Scheme Faces Setback in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026