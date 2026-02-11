Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations
The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell has approved extended training and international exposure for athletes like Neeraj Chopra, taekwondo and karate participants, and squash's Anahat Singh. Support for international competitions and training programs aims to bolster India's presence in events like the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers.
The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has given a significant boost to athletes by extending training and international exposure opportunities. During its 168th meeting, the MOC approved support for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to continue his training in South Africa until April.
In preparation for the Asian Games, the MOC also sanctioned financial assistance for squash player Anahat Singh and para-athletes like Varun Bhati and Sandeep Chaudhary. Combat sports received considerable attention, with the approval of taekwondo and karate athletes for various international competitions and training programs.
Bhuvneshwari Jadhav, a bronze medalist in Karate, will participate in several international tournaments in Europe and Asia. These moves aim to provide Indian athletes the edge needed in their respective disciplines, enhancing their competitive readiness for upcoming major events.
