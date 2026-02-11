Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Dilemma Clouds T20 World Cup Clash

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's participation in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia is uncertain due to a recent hospitalization from a stomach infection. He was out for a duck against the USA and missed further play. The Indian team management hopes for his recovery ahead of the crucial Pakistan match.

Indian cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma has been discharged after a two-day hospital stay owing to a stomach infection, casting uncertainty over his participation in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia. Team management is monitoring his recovery ahead of their high-stakes game against Pakistan.

Tilak Varma, Abhishek's teammate, revealed at a pre-match conference that Sharma was evaluated at a Delhi hospital soon after their arrival. Though discharged and recovering, a final decision on his involvement in Thursday's game remains pending. Abhishek was earlier replaced by Sanju Samson against the USA due to his health issues.

Despite optimism within the team, Sharma's condition post-infection, which can affect stamina, is under scrutiny. The team's focus is reportedly on the February 15 game against a resurgent Pakistan, with preparations ongoing as Sanju Samson and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak intensify their practice sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

