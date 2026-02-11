Left Menu

Chennai WTT Star Contender 2026: Indian Table Tennis Players Face Challenging Draw

Top Indian table tennis players enter the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 facing a challenging draw. Notables like Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan G received byes, but face potential hurdles. Women's singles players face tough opponents early, while mixed doubles pair Manush and Diya eye the title round.

Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:00 IST
  • India

Indian table tennis players are gearing up for the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 but face daunting challenges after Wednesday's tricky draw.

In men's singles, seasoned players like Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan G are among the notable names receiving a first-round bye. Thakkar and Manush Shah might clash in the round of 16 if they clear their respective second-round obstacles. Sathiyan's path isn't easy either; he may face former top-10 player Lim Jonghoon from Korea Republic early in the competition.

In women's singles action, national champion Diya Chitale and others face a formidable lineup in the second round. Meanwhile, in mixed doubles, Manush and Diya must navigate past tough Korean qualifiers to advance.

