Nathan Ellis: Australia's Unpredictable Pace Ace Impresses in T20 World Cup Debut

Nathan Ellis made a remarkable impact in Australia's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, demonstrating his prowess with an impressive first-ball slower delivery. His outstanding figures of 4/12 highlighted his adaptability, as he led the pace attack in the absence of key players like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Despite the challenges posed by injuries to top pacers and skipper Mitchell Marsh, Ellis stepped up, showcasing the depth of talent in the Australian side. His varied bowling techniques, inspired by his Big Bash experiences, played a crucial role in Australia's victory.

Ellis expressed hope for his teammate Tim David's chance to shine in future games, emphasizing the team's unity and resilience as they navigate their World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)