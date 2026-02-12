Left Menu

Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi fined for disobeying umpire's decision

Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi fined for disobeying umpire's decision
Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for disobeying the umpire's decision during his team's loss to South Africa. The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi's wrist-band. ''Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ''Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match,'' an ICC statement read. In addition to the fine, Nabi has also been handed a demerit point, and it was his first offence in a 24-month period. ''Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing,'' the statement added. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charge. In one of the greatest T20 games, South Africa pipped a plucky Afghanistan after two Super Overs here on Wednesday.

