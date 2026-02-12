Soccer-Tuchel to lead England through to Euro 2028

​England head ​coach Thomas ‌Tuchel has ​signed a new contract that will ‌last through to Euro 2028, the Football Association said on Thursday. "I ‌am very happy and proud ‌to extend my time with England," the German said in a statement.

"It ⁠is ​no ⁠secret to anyone that I have ⁠loved every minute so far of ​working with my players and ⁠coaches, and I cannot wait to ⁠lead ​them to the World Cup." Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate, ⁠was initially contracted to take England ⁠to ⁠this year's World Cup in North America.

