Left Menu

Strikes by German pilot and cabin crew unions force Lufthansa to cancel flights

One-day strikes by unions representing pilots and cabin crew at Lufthansa caused a wave of flight cancellations Thursday at Germanys biggest airline. Vereinigung Cockpit called for walkouts on flights departing from Germany in a dispute over the pension system for pilots at the airline and its Lufthansa Cargo unit.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:01 IST
Strikes by German pilot and cabin crew unions force Lufthansa to cancel flights
  • Country:
  • Germany

One-day strikes by unions representing pilots and cabin crew at Lufthansa caused a wave of flight cancellations Thursday at Germany's biggest airline. Lufthansa criticised the walkouts as disproportionate but said it expects to offer a largely normal flight program Friday. Lufthansa said the strikes called by the Vereinigung Cockpit and UFO unions led to extensive cancellations, but didn't give a specific figure. The departures board at the airline's main Frankfurt hub suggested most of its flights from there Thursday morning were cancelled. The airline said it was trying to rebook passengers onto flights by partner airlines and other companies from the Lufthansa group, which includes airlines such as Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. The two unions called for the 24-hour walkouts on Tuesday. Vereinigung Cockpit called for walkouts on flights departing from Germany in a dispute over the pension system for pilots at the airline and its Lufthansa Cargo unit. UFO called for members to strike on flights departing Frankfurt and Munich and flights by the Lufthansa Cityline unit in a dispute over its demand for negotiations on various issues.(AP) RD RD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 1400 illegal structures demolished across J-K since October 2024: Govt

Over 1400 illegal structures demolished across J-K since October 2024: Govt

 India
2
Westland Books to publish 'The RCB Story'

Westland Books to publish 'The RCB Story'

 India
3
Delhi court summons industrialist Bina Modi in alleged assault case on GPI executive director

Delhi court summons industrialist Bina Modi in alleged assault case on GPI e...

 India
4
Franklin Templeton launches nationwide drive to boost women's participation in mutual funds

Franklin Templeton launches nationwide drive to boost women's participation ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026