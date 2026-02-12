Rugby-France makes two changes for Six Nations clash with Wales

Left Menu

On ⁠the ​bench, Maxime Lamothe, ⁠Thibaud Flament and Noah Nene come in, replacing Peato Mauvaka, Hugo ⁠Auradou and Kalvin Gourgues, respectively.

France coach Fabien ​Galthie has made two ​changes to the starting ‌XV for ​Sunday's Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff, sticking largely with the ‌side that outclassed Ireland 36-14 in last week's opener. Pau teammates Fabien Brau-Boirie and Emilien Gailleton will take over in the midfield, ‌replacing Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere, both ruled out ‌through injury.

Twenty-year-old Brau-Boirie, who has been a standout player for Pau this season, is set to earn his first cap for Les Bleus. On ⁠the ​bench, Maxime Lamothe, ⁠Thibaud Flament and Noah Nene come in, replacing Peato Mauvaka, Hugo ⁠Auradou and Kalvin Gourgues, respectively. Like Brau-Boirie, Nene has the chance ​to make his international debut if called upon during ⁠the match.

France will head to Cardiff aiming to maintain momentum from last ⁠week's ​emphatic victory. France team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Emilien Gailleton, 12-Fabien Brau-Boirie, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, ⁠7-Francois Cros, 6-Oscar Jegou, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Charles Ollivon, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Julien ⁠Marchand, 1-Jean-Baptiste ⁠Gros. Replacements: 16-Maxime Lamothe, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Thibaud Flament, 20-Emmanuel Meafou, 21-Lenni Nouchi, 22-Baptiste Serin, ‌23-Noah ‌Nene.

