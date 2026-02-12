Koneru Humpy set to return to Norway Chess Women
Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is set for her third outing at the prestigious Norway Chess Womens tournament, scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 5. The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the Open event, setting a benchmark for gender equality in professional chess.
- Country:
- Norway
Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is set for her third outing at the prestigious Norway Chess Women's tournament, scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 5. A two-time world rapid champion, the 38-year-old Humpy is among the three Indian women who have qualified for the Candidates Tournament to decide the challenger for the world championship later this year. ''I'm really happy to be part of Norway Chess Women. It's a tournament I've always enjoyed, not only because of the high level of competition but also the warm atmosphere and excellent organization. ''I'm looking forward to playing in Oslo and competing against some of the world's strongest players,'' Humpy said. Humpy made history in 2002 when, at just 15 years old, she became the first Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, and at the time, the youngest female grandmaster in history. Norway Chess Women is staged alongside main Norway Chess event. The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the Open event, setting a benchmark for gender equality in professional chess.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Humpy
- Indian
- Grandmaster
- Koneru Humpy
- Norway
- Oslo
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles in 'Atmanirbhar' mode, to induct Indian dog breeds in its squad
Brazil's Lula to visit India next week, Indian foreign ministry says
Defence Acquisition Council approves proposal to procure 114 Rafale jets for Indian Air Force: Officials.
Promising Indian driver Rivaan Dev signed by Minardi's Management
Indian Navy assumes command of key training task force under Combined Maritime Forces