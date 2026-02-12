Left Menu

Koneru Humpy set to return to Norway Chess Women

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is set for her third outing at the prestigious Norway Chess Womens tournament, scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 5. The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the Open event, setting a benchmark for gender equality in professional chess.

PTI | Stavanger | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:44 IST
Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is set for her third outing at the prestigious Norway Chess Women's tournament, scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 5. A two-time world rapid champion, the 38-year-old Humpy is among the three Indian women who have qualified for the Candidates Tournament to decide the challenger for the world championship later this year. ''I'm really happy to be part of Norway Chess Women. It's a tournament I've always enjoyed, not only because of the high level of competition but also the warm atmosphere and excellent organization. ''I'm looking forward to playing in Oslo and competing against some of the world's strongest players,'' Humpy said. Humpy made history in 2002 when, at just 15 years old, she became the first Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, and at the time, the youngest female grandmaster in history. Norway Chess Women is staged alongside main Norway Chess event. The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the Open event, setting a benchmark for gender equality in professional chess.

