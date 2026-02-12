Lukoil-owned Volgograd ​oil refinery in Russia's ​south, has ‌suspended oil ​processing on Wednesday after fire erupted following a Ukrainian ‌done attack, two industry sources said on Thursday. Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in ‌January amid peace negotiations, but have ‌picked up intensity in recent days.

Sources said that a key piece of equipment, crude distillation unit CDU-1, which ⁠accounts ​for ⁠40% of plant's capacity, was damaged. CDU-1 capacity stands at ⁠around 18,600 metric tons per day, or around ​140,000 barrels per day.

Lukoil did not reply ⁠to a request for comment. In 2024 the Volgograd ⁠refinery ​processed 13.5 million metric tons of oil, or around 5% of the ⁠total volume at Russian refineries.

It produced 6 million tons ⁠of ⁠diesel, 1.9 million tons of gasoline and 700,000 tons of fuel ‌oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)