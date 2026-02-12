Russia's Volgograd oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say
Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in January amid peace negotiations, but have picked up intensity in recent days. Sources said that a key piece of equipment, crude distillation unit CDU-1, which accounts for 40% of plant's capacity, was damaged.
Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery in Russia's south, has suspended oil processing on Wednesday after fire erupted following a Ukrainian done attack, two industry sources said on Thursday. Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in January amid peace negotiations, but have picked up intensity in recent days.
Sources said that a key piece of equipment, crude distillation unit CDU-1, which accounts for 40% of plant's capacity, was damaged. CDU-1 capacity stands at around 18,600 metric tons per day, or around 140,000 barrels per day.
Lukoil did not reply to a request for comment. In 2024 the Volgograd refinery processed 13.5 million metric tons of oil, or around 5% of the total volume at Russian refineries.
It produced 6 million tons of diesel, 1.9 million tons of gasoline and 700,000 tons of fuel oil.
