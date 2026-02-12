Brazil's Lula to visit India next week, Indian foreign ministry says

​Brazil's ​President Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da ​Silva will be in ‌India for a state visit from February 18 to 22, ‌India's foreign ministry said ‌on Thursday. Lula's engagements would include a bilateral with ⁠Indian Prime ​Minister ⁠Narendra Modi, a banquet hosted ⁠in his honour by Indian President ​Droupadi Murmu and attending ⁠an AI summit on February 19 ⁠and ​20, the statement from the ministry ⁠said.

Lula last visited India for ⁠the ⁠G20 Summit in September 2023.

