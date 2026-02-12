Brazil's Lula to visit India next week, Indian foreign ministry says
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be in India for a state visit from February 18 to 22, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Lula's engagements would include a bilateral with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a banquet hosted in his honour by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and attending an AI summit on February 19 and 20, the statement from the ministry said.
Lula last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023.
